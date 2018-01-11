Looking to get in shape? Fitness expert shares the 6 factors to consider before you join a gym

MILWAUKEE -- You've decided to join a gym -- now the question is, which one? There are so many choices -- but our fitness expert Michael Sweeney joins Real Milwaukee to break down the keys things you should factor into your decision.
1. Atmosphere / supportive and enjoyable / how much do u want to socialize with in your workout
2. Convenience / distance time to get to and from
3. Cost / what are all the cost and if and bidding fees etc
4. Accountability / paying, and again supportive and enjoyable.
5. Cleanliness
5. Safety