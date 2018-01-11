× Man dies at the hospital after he was transported via Flight for Life from scene of crash in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — A man, 55, died at the hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 10 after a crash Tuesday, Jan. 9 on Highway 38/Highway H, Caledonia police said Thursday.

Police said it happened around 11:30 a.m.

The man was taken to the hospital from the scene via Flight for Life — where he died as a result of his injuries.

He’s been identified as Kee Ko Yee.

Caledonia police are investigating, along with the Wisconsin State Patrol.