Recognize him? Police seek suspect after robbery at Paul’s Petro near 37th and Villard

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help as they work to identify and apprehend a suspect who robbed Paul’s Petro near 37th and Villard Wednesday, Jan. 10.

It happened around 9:15 a.m.

Police said the suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded and obtained money from the business before fleeing the area on foot.

MPD continues to investigate and seek the suspect.

He’s described as a black man between the ages of 30 and 35, standing between 6’1″ and 6’3″ tall and weighing 190 pounds. He is bald and has a “lazy” left eye. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.