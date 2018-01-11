× Record-breaking: Sales topped $16.5M at Milwaukee Public Market in 2017

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee Public Market said Thursday, Jan.11 2017 was a record-breaking year.

Market officials said sales topped $16.5 million — a five percent increase from 2016.

Customer visits rose nearly six percent, with more than 1.6 million.

Those numbers are double what the Milwaukee Public Market saw in 2011.

Only Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Milwaukee Brewers games at Miller Park drew more visitors in 2017.