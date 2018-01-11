SkyWest purchases 200,000 square foot double hangar at Mitchell Airport

MILWAUKEE — SkyWest Airlines on Thursday, Jan. 11 became the new owner of a large hangar complex near General Mitchell International Airport.

SkyWest bought the double hangar, which is nearly 200,000 square feet. As part of the purchase, SkyWest will move from its current hangar at the MKE Regional Business Park.

The new space will allow SkyWest to service up to 12 planes at a time.

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele said it made for a great start to the new year.

“This is a great indicator of an investment that will result in more jobs, probably about 25 more jobs here in Milwaukee — the expansion of what a great partner, SkyWest does with us here at Mitchell International,” Abele said.

Mitchell Airport is funded by user fees and no property tax dollars are used for improvements or day-to-day operations.