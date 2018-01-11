× President Trump decries ‘people from (expletive) countries’ coming to US, report says

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump expressed frustration behind closed doors with people coming to the US from “(expletive) countries,” The Washington Post reported on Thursday.

President Trump apparently uttered the shocking remark as lawmakers discussed reinstating protections for Haitians, Salvadorans and residents of African nations immigrating to the United States under temporary protected status.

“Why are we having all these people from (expletive) countries come here?” President Trump said according to the paper, which cited two people briefed on the Thursday Oval Office meeting with lawmakers.

The president added that the United States should instead allow more immigrants from countries like Norway. President Trump met Wednesday with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg at the White House.

CNN contributed to this report.