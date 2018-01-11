Weather to blame for large sinkhole near 88th and Arthur Place in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — West Allis officials report a water main break has caused a large sinkhole in the street near 88th and Arthur Place.

Authorities were notified of the sinkhole on Thursday afternoon, January 11th.

City officials say the hole is about 20 feet, and was caused due to the fluctuating temperatures we’ve had this week, causing the ground to shift and water mains to crack.

Due to the large size, contractors will work throughout the early morning hours to get it fixed.

Residents in the area will have their water shut off while crews work on the fix.