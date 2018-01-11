× Wisconsin Ethics Commission unanimously supports embattled leader, Brian Bell

MADISON — The Wisconsin Ethics Commission has unanimously voted in support of embattled administrator Brian Bell remaining in his position even as the Republican Senate leader says he will be forced out.

The bipartisan commission voted Thursday to back Bell after an attempt to hold its own public hearing to take testimony on his performance died from lack of support. Instead, commissioners say they have made their endorsement of Bell clear.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says lawmakers have lost confidence in Bell’s ability to be nonpartisan because of his previous work for the now-disbanded Government Accountability Board.

Bell says he left the GAB in 2014 in part because he disagreed with how it operated.

The Senate is expected to vote on rejecting Bell’s confirmation on Jan. 23.