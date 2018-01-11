Winter Weather Advisory for Dodge, Jefferson, Walworth counties from noon – 8pm

You’ll find more than just computers and gadgets at the Consumer Electronics Show

You'll find more than just computers and gadgets at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Cutting edge car are also on display. Auto Expert Nik Miles look at some of the unbelievable technology at this year's show.