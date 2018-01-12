× Demand-based pricing is coming to the Wisconsin State Park System

MADISON — Changes are coming to the Wisconsin State Park System in 2018.

A news release issued by the Wisconsin DNR on Friday, January 12th indicates a new demand-based pricing structure the park properties will go into effect on February 15th.

There will be no increase in the annual admission fees to park system properties, officials say. However, daily admission fees will increase at three properties: Devil’s Lake, Peninsula and Willow River state parks. Devil’s Lake daily admission fees will increase $5, with resident daily fees going from $8 to $13 and non-resident daily fees going from $11 to $16. Daily fees at Peninsula and Willow River will increase $2, with resident daily fees going from $8 to $10 and non-resident daily fees going from $11 to $13.

Officials say camping rates will be adjusted across the system based on demand, by both increasing and decreasing camping rates. Depending on campsite type and time of year, some properties will experience both a rate increase and a rate decrease. The average camping fee increase will be $3 per night and will range to a high of $7 at Devil’s Lake and Peninsula on electrical sites during summer weekends. The greatest camping fee decrease will be $5 per night.

Why the changes? The Wisconsin DNR says it is intended to encourage use and manage capacity while providing funds for property improvements that directly enhance visitor experiences.

For more information about the Wisconsin State Park System, CLICK HERE.