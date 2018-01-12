Doreen Tracey, an original Disney Mouseketeer, dies at 74

NEW YORK — Doreen Tracey, a former child star who played one of the original cute-as-a-button Mouseketeers on “The Mickey Mouse Club” in the 1950s, has died, according to Disney publicist Howard Green. She was 74.

Tracey died from pneumonia Wednesday at a hospital in Thousand Oaks, California, following a two-year battle with cancer.

Tracey maintained ties to Disney and show business throughout her life, appearing in the film “Westward Ho the Wagons!” and touring with the Mouseketeers. She later served as a publicist to musician Frank Zappa and worked at Warner Bros.

“The Mickey Mouse Club” proved a sensation with its Oct. 3, 1955, debut. It flourished for two seasons, then was reduced to a half-hour for two more. Tracey stayed for its four-year run.