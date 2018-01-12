× Dwayne Chaney to be sentenced; attacked during hearing 1 week ago

MILWAUKEE — The man convicted of fatally shooting Michael Prescott and then walking out on his own trial is set to be sentenced on Friday, January 12th. This will be the second attempt at sentencing Dwayne Chaney.

Chaney was attacked during his original sentencing hearing last Friday. The person who attacked him was the sister of the man he’s convicted of killing. The victim’s family says what happened in court was built up anger over the pain and anguish Chaney brought upon the victim’s family.

As for the crime Chaney is convicted of committing — Michael Prescott was shot and killed while outside a friend’s home near 12th and Reservoir in November 2015. Chaney disappeared after the homicide — and was on the run for about a year-and-a-half until U.S. Marshals caught up with him in May.

In October, while on trial and out on bond in the Prescott case, Chaney cut off his GPS device — and went on the run again. It was an escape captured by multiple surveillance cameras (see related stories below). Chaney apparently ran away after a witness, his ex-girlfriend, was about to take the stand in the trial.

Four days later, Chaney was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. They found him hiding in a garbage can. While Chaney was gone from his own trial, a jury convicted him on the homicide charge.

Prosecutors in court were asking Chaney be sentencing to life in prison without parole.