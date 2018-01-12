MILWAUKEE -- If you like hockey -- but not the ice and cold -- these's a new way for you to enjoy the game here in metro Milwaukee. Photojournalist Susanne Barthel shows you how people are getting fit playing underwater hockey -- and the reason the sport is so much fun.
“Everybody can be good at this game:” The sport that’s just like hockey — if all the ice was MELTED
-
“Can’t think of a greater honor for myself:” Milwaukee ice maker headed to Olympics
-
“Something you dream of as a kid:” Bobby Butler the 4th Admirals player who will aim for gold in Winter Olympics
-
Get all your winter sports gear at the Milwaukee Ice Fishing and Winter Sports Show
-
How cold is it? It’s so cold that sharks are dying
-
Bikes, bruises and beer: Milwaukee players take part in world championship bike polo tournament
-
-
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts to perform Admirals post-game February 10th
-
Awesome! Check out the reaction when an Admirals hockey player tells his dad he’s going to the Olympics
-
Lights, camera…dogs! Furry family members, adoptable pups featured in Admirals calendar 🐶 🐾 🏒
-
Big Ten Championship sideline reporter has connections to Madison, UW: “A great college town”
-
From Finland to Homestead, exchange student starring on hockey team
-
-
Grab your coins! 1983 Arcade Bar to celebrate grand opening Dec. 21st on Old World Third 🕹️ 👾
-
Las Vegas looks outside the casinos to draw in millennials
-
Chasing a dream: West Allis speedskater hopes to make Olympic team