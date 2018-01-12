“Family-friendly:” Sunburst Winter Sports Park is one of the biggest tubing destinations in the country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The temperature roller coaster we've been on the last few days has made for challenging times at local ski areas. But with the cold weather back, Sunburst Winter Sports Park is ready for the holiday weekend. Carl spent the morning checking it out.

About Sunburst Winter Sports Park (website)

Family-friendly. Fun atmosphere. Great place to learn. Awesome group rates. Slopes across all levels. Improved snowmaking. Impeccable grooming. Three awesome terrain parks. 30 minutes NW of Milwaukee. Easily accessible. Continuous improvements. Huge commitment to customer satisfaction. Focus on safety, fun & learning. Starbuck's coffee & espresso beverages. Largest tubing park in the World! For all these reasons, we think this place is special.

Plus, we're excited to introduce some key improvements to enhance every customer's experience:

Customers now find a renovated Rental Building to help skiers & snowboarders get onto the slopes more quickly than ever before.

We have a new fleet of boots for both skiers and snowboarders, and new snowboards.

Skis are now race-tuned for optimal performance to make learning easier.

New boot-drying racks help keep your feet both warm & dry.

Our new self-service boot system allows customers to select their own size & fit….making the entire "gearing up" process more personal.

Guests can purchase tickets in more locations than ever before, even on our newly renovated patio.

Our Tubing Park is now the largest in the World!

Freschi's Fresh Food Cafe features new fresh options such as artisan sandwiches, freshly made salads, soups and now proudly serving Starbuck's coffee & espresso beverages.

The Summit Ski Shop next to the Main Chalet features great new logo wear, along with wintertime essentials.