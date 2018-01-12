“He should lose his job:” Middle school employee accused of encouraging classmates to ‘fight it out’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- Administrators told parents their daughter got into a physical fight with another student at McKinley Middle School in Racine, and that both girls would face a two-day suspension as a result. It wasn't until the family got home that their daughter explained that school employees had condoned the behavior.

Bruises, bloody fingers, and a ball of pulled-out hair are just some of the injuries Summer Matson endured at the school on November 30th.

"She was like, 'I don't want to talk, I just want to fight,'" said Summer.

The 14-year-old and another girl had gotten into an argument that day over name calling. Summer says she asked a school employee, who she considered a mentor, for help.

"I thought he'd stay in the room and kind of mediate," Summer said. "That's what he said he was going to do until he looked at us both and said, 'fight it out.'"

Summer said her mentor and another employee then shut the door to his office and waited in the hallway while the girls started throwing punches at each other.

"I'm appalled. I mean, I'm still in shock," said Robyn Matson, Summer's mom.

After learning about what happened, Summer's parents filed a complaint with the Racine Unified School District.

"He should lose his job," Matson said.

A spokesperson with the school district confirms the incident, and says disciplinary action was taken. In a statement they say the following:

"The District acknowledges and regrets the poor choice of words... The intent of the communication was that the two students talk through and resolve their problem..."

"She announced that she wanted to fight me. So it was kind of confusing that he said he didn't know that we were going to fight," said Summer.

It is a lapse in judgment that this family says has now cost them their faith in the people who are supposed to be a child's biggest advocate.

"It's really hard to trust adults now," Summer said.

"You send your child to school and you think that they're going to be protected," Robyn Matson said.

The district says the staff member remains with the district, but administrators did offer the family options to help Summer feel more comfortable at school. Summer's parents instead opted to enroll her in private school.