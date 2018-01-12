Las Vegas shooter’s girlfriend said she handled ammo

Police form a perimeter around the road leading to the Mandalay Hotel (background) after a gunman killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 others when he opened fire on a country music concert in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 2, 2017. The gunman who opened fire on concertgoers from 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel was found dead, apparently of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, when a police SWAT team burst in, authorities said Monday.They said at least eight weapons, including a number of long rifles, were found in the room from where 64-year-old Stephen Paddock rained automatic fire into thousands of terrified people attending a country music concert across the street.'We believe the individual killed himself prior to our entry,' Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON
The girlfriend of the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history told authorities they would probably find her fingerprints on bullets because she sometimes helped him load ammunition magazines.
An FBI agent tells a judge in warrant documents made public Friday that Marilou Danley wasn’t arrested when she returned to the U.S. from the Philippines days after the Oct. 1 shooting, and that she was cooperating with investigators.
Her boyfriend, Stephen Paddock, shot himself dead after firing from a Las Vegas Strip casino into a concert crowd, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds.
The agent says in the Oct. 3 document that there was no evidence at that time of “criminal involvement” by Danley, but that investigators had not ruled out the possibility.
The document says Danley also provided a DNA sample to authorities.
FBI spokeswoman Sandra Breault in Las Vegas said late Friday she could not comment about Danley or the investigation.