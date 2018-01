× Milwaukee police officer injured during foot pursuit in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA — A Milwaukee police officer was injured during a foot pursuit Friday evening, January 12th. It happened near North 95th and Marion Streets in Wauwatosa.

Wauwatosa police confirm the incident involved a pursuit of an armed robbery suspect.

Officials tell FOX6 News the officer with District 5, suffered a minor injury.

The armed robbery suspect was taken into custody.