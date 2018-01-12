Illinois State Police: Possible hostage situation on coach bus shuts down SB I-94 in Kenosha Co.

KENOSHA COUNTY — Illinois State Police say they are dealing with a possible hostage situation involving a coach bus that had been involved in a pursuit in southeast Wisconsin.
Officials say at this time, the bus is stopped in northern Illinois — and the Illinois State Police along with several other law enforcement agencies are handling the matter.
Because of this incident, all lanes of southbound I-94 near Wisconsin 50 in Kenosha County are closed. The on-ramps from WIS 50, WIS 165, and CTH C are also closed.
Alternate route: EB traffic is advised to use WIS 50 to Frontage Rd. SB on Frontage rd back onto I-94. WB traffic will reverse the route.