Drexel Town Square Health Center opens for business in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK -- Oak Creek is the latest city in southeastern Wisconsin to get a new medical facility geared towards primary and urgent care. The Drexel Town Square Health Center had their open house Saturday, January 13th.

"It's our largest outpatient facility and one of our most comprehensive," Froedtert Medical College Community Physician Kathy Bagemihl said.

A huge, 109,000 square feet, new facility in Oak Creek has opened its doors to the public. It's part of the Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin's push to bring professional level medicine to areas were people feel like that's lacking.

"Oh I'm floored! It seems nice, new, welcoming," James Wilberg said. "It seems almost state-of-the-art."

Wilberg, and his daughter Charlote, came out to Saturday's open house to see what their new neighbor has to offer them.

"My father is going through some heart issues right now. And so he's been visiting a team of doctors so now that an office has opened up closer, we don't have to drive so far out-of-town, or out-of-the-way, for it," Wilberg said.

Part of what makes this place so appealing to potential patients is that it's here locally. This is their infusion clinic and it's where people who are suffering from cancer can come and get their chemo therapy treatment, as well as other products to manage their symptoms. Professional level care right across the street.

"Primary care, we have a full cancer program here, urgent care services - same-day access," Bagemihl said.

Whether it's using their mobile app to book an appointment or going in and getting a more hands on inspection -- this new center looks to be the go-to place for people near Oak Creek. Drawing attention from its neighbors and even professional athletes.

"You're going to visit it at some point sooner or later so you might as well see what's there and try to be healthy," Wilberg said.

Whether it's a city big, or small, it never hurts to get to know your neighbors. Especially if they're doctors.

And people are already scheduling appointments to visit with their doctors. The health center officially opens January 18th. You can schedule your own appointment HERE.