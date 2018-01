FRANKLIN — A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing man in Franklin. 90-year-old Tony Mazurco was last seen at his residence on Highland Park Avenue, around 9:30 p.m. Friday, January 12th.

According to police, Mazurco was last seen when he and his wife went to bed for the evening. When she woke Saturday morning, his wife discovered that Mr. Mazurco and their vehicle were gone.

Again, Tony Mazurco has been found safe and has been reunited with his family.