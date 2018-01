MILWAUKEE — A gas main leak near 7th and National in Milwaukee, required 30 people to evacuate from nearby businesses on Saturday, January 13th.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, the incident happened shortly after 3 p.m.

Officials say the line was struck during a deconstruction of a building in the area.

We Energies was called in to help stop the gas main leak. The repairs were complete by 5:30 p.m.

Officials say the 30 people evacuated were employees from nearby businesses.