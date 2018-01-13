× One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY — One man is dead following a single-vehicle crash Friday night, January 12th in the Town of Emmet.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was called out County Highway MM near County Highway EM around 10:00 p.m.

Officials said the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Highway MM failed to negotiate a curve and entered the south ditch striking a culvert causing the vehicle to overturn. Someone passing by came up to the crash site and attempted to free the driver but was unable to after the vehicle became engulfed in flames.

The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of kin.

There were no other passengers inside the vehicle. County Highway MM eastbound was closed for three hours following the crash.

Assisting at the scene were Lebanon Fire and EMS, Dodge County Medical Examiner, and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain.