Sheboygan firefighters respond to house fire; 1 person injured

SHEBOYGAN — One person is hurt following a garage fire in Sheboygan Friday night, January 12th.

After receiving multiple 911 calls, at around 7:15 p.m. firefighters arrived to the scene near North Avenue and 15th Street. The first firefighters on scene encountered a heavily involved garage fire which had already spread to the living area and was threatening the home.

The frigid temperatures and ice formation created a challenge for the fire crews in battling this blaze. The fire spread to one of the homes next door and both buildings received significant damage before the fire was brought under control.

One of the occupants of the home where the fire originated was injured as a result of this fire and was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known. Two dogs were also rescued and reunited with their owner.

All of the people living in both houses were displaced from their homes as a result of this fire. The American Red Cross was called in to the scene to assist these people.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and there is no dollar loss estimate available at this time although the damage is significant to each structure. There are no other injuries to report.

The Town of Sheboygan and Kohler Fire Departments were called to the scene to assist and the Sheboygan Police Department, WPS, Alliant Energy and the Sheboygan DPW and Water Utility all had role in bringing this incident to an end. One fire unit remains on scene at this time to watch the buildings for hot spots.