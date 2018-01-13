× Silver Alert: Search underway for Brookfield couple; police say one or both may be injured

BROOKFIELD — A Silver Alert has been issued for 74-year-old Marina Serna and her husband, Orlando — residents of Yorktown Court in Brookfield.

Officials say Marina Serna was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, January 12th at her residence. Officials say a law enforcement check at the residence of Marina and Orlando Serna resulted in finding both parties missing in one of their vehicles. It is a 2004 black Audi A4 with Wisconsin license 254-GGL. It is believed that one or both of them may be injured.

Marina Serna is described as a female, Asian, about 5’1″ tall, 123 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. They say there is no information as to what Serna was last wearing. However, she wears eyeglasses.

If you have any information about Sernas’ whereabouts, you’re urged to contact Brookfield police at 262-787-3702.