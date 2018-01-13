South Shore fire officials rescue dog from icy pond in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A dog was rescued from the frigid waters of a pond near Island Club North, in Mount Pleasant. Officials are now searching to finds its owner.

The rescue happened on Saturday afternoon, January 13th, around 3:40 p.m.

According to the South Shore Fire Department, they arrived on scene and saw a large golden Labrador dog struggling to keep above the surface of the water. The dog was about 40 feet from the shoreline.

Two members from the South Shore Fire Department entered the pond wearing ice rescue suits, and were able to rescue the dog from the water.

The dog was out of the water approximately seven minutes after their arrival. The South Shore Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

The dog is expected to be OK, but its owner has not been identified. It was taken to the WVRC emergency veterinary clinic on Green Bay Road, in Mount Pleasant.

The South Shore Fire Department is reminding everyone that even in the midst of the cold temperatures we are currently experiencing, ice can still be very dangerous.