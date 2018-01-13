Officials: Drunk man drives wrong way on I-794, takes out multiple light poles along the way

ST. FRANCIS — A man who was allegedly drunk and on drugs drove the wrong way on I-794 eastbound near Oklahoma Avenue, and took out several light poles along the way. It happened Saturday evening, January 13th.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the man was traveling on I-794 going southbound in the northbound lanes. He took out multiple light poles that landed on both sides of the freeway.

#MilwaukeeCounty, All SB lanes on I-794 at Oklahoma Ave are closed due to a traffic incident. #Planahead to avoid the delays. pic.twitter.com/GPRdGrxFz0 — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) January 14, 2018

Narcan was administered to the driver and he was taken to the hospital. He’s facing drug charges and his second OWI offense.

Drivers were rerouted for a short time while officials cleared the scene.