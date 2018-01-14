× 22-year-old Milwaukee man dies after losing control of motorcycle in Grafton

TOWN OF GRAFTON — A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was pronounced dead at the scene after losing control of his motorcycle in the Town of Grafton Saturday night, January 13th.

Just before 8:00 p.m., an Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to catch a speeding motorcycle on County Highway V, north of Highway 60. The deputy lost sight of the motorcycle and after searching the area — found the scene of a motorcycle crash.

Officials said the driver of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a turn, lost control and crashed. The 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Assisting the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office was the Grafton Police Department, Grafton Fire Department and the City of Milwaukee Police Department.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office and Grafton Police Department.