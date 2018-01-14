Cedarburg HS ESports team the best in Wisconsin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDARBURG-- Cedarburg High School has an ESports team, and they're the best in the state. ESports is computer gaming. They play the game, "League of Legends." They say it's similar to capture the flag. The players say it's similar to other sports, in that all of them have to play together as a team to win. They recently won the Wisconsin high school tournament without losing any games. They will now play in a National tournament. All the team members say they hope more schools start ESports teams to make the league grow.

Cedarburg HS ESports team