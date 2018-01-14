× Dog reunited with owners after being rescued from icy pond in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — The dog that was rescued from the frigid waters of a pond near Island Club North, in Mount Pleasant on Saturday, January 13th has now been reunited with its owners.

The rescue happened on Saturday afternoon around 3:40 p.m. The South Shore Fire Department arrived on scene and saw a large golden Labrador dog struggling to keep above the surface of the water. The dog was about 40 feet from the shoreline.

According to the South Shore Fire Department, the dog “Charlie” is in healthy condition and is doing fine. Charlie was taken to the WVRC emergency veterinary clinic on Green Bay Road, in Mount Pleasant. The veterinarian was able to use a microchip in the dog’s ear to identify the dog and its address.

Officials say the owners have had the dog since Christmas. Charlie was in a kennel while the family was away from home and learned how to escape the kennel. The family had also seen paw prints on the front door handle — leading to believe Charlie must’ve let himself out of the house as well.

The neighbors on the pond where the dog fell in had seen Charlie chasing geese when it happened and called officials to come help. That’s when two members from the South Shore Fire Department entered the pond wearing ice rescue suits, and were able to rescue the dog from the water. The dog was out of the water approximately seven minutes after their arrival.