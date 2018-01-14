DPW calls for overnight snow removal operation for 2 nights; street parking impacted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works has called for an overnight snow removal operation for the entire city for Sunday, Jan. 14 and Monday, Jan. 15. This will help ensure that DPW crews can access as much of the street pavement as possible to remove ice and snow effectively, efficiently and most importantly, safely.

According to a news release from DPW officials, all residents who park overnight on a Milwaukee street must move their vehicles to the even numbered side of the street by 11 p.m. on Sunday evening, Jan. 14 through 6 a.m. on Monday morning. Residents must then move their vehicles again on Monday, Jan. 15 by 11 p.m. to the odd numbered side of the street through Tuesday morning, Jan. 16.

"We will be working around the clock," Laura Daniels with the DPW said. "We have 7,000 lane miles to clear and we need to do that as effectively and efficiently as possible."

Lakeshore counties in SE WI have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning from 8pm Tonight-Noon Tuesday. Winter Weather Advisory for everyone else. Snow starts over the next few hours. Long duration event. 3-6" total, higher amounts possible near the lake. pic.twitter.com/hmOyZu2W2p — FOX6 Weather (@FOX6Weather) January 14, 2018

Snow totals by Tuesday A.M. should be in the 3-6" range in most areas. However, a lake-enhanced snow band could develop Mon. with snow lingering into Tues. near lake. If this happens, higher amounts are possible near the lake (and reason for the warning). pic.twitter.com/EU3YGMM0KH — FOX6 Weather (@FOX6Weather) January 14, 2018

City residents are reminded that the posted street sign takes precedence in all areas of the city.

"We really want you to follow the DPW operation because we want you to avoid the citation in the first place, and more importantly, it helps us get through the city quicker," Daniels said.

You're encouraged to please read the street signs on the block/in the neighborhood for winter parking instructions before you park. As not all winter parking rules are posted, residents should also check for parking restrictions at milwaukee.gov/winterregs. Residents can also call (414) 286-CITY (-2489).

"It will take us time to get through those 7,000 miles. Be patient. We will get to your street. There may be times there will be snow cover on your street, but we are out there," Daniels said.

Once city streets have been cleared, DPW will notify residents again that the operation has concluded and regular overnight parking will once again be in effect, until the next operation is called.

Failure to move a vehicle overnight during a declared DPW operation will result in a $40 citation. Vehicles are subject to a possible tow if they have three or more outstanding citations 60 days or more past due. Remember –you also need a valid overnight parking permit to park on a city street. Residents are encouraged to sign up to receive a Snow Mobile Winter Text Alert message and/or an ENotify email message which serve to alert them that a DPW operation has been called, and that vehicles must be moved accordingly.

To sign up for either or both alerts, go to milwaukee.gov/mpw or call (414) 286-CITY for assistance.

Meanwhile, DPW officials said 121 salt trucks would be deployed by 5 p.m. Sunday -- addressing main streets first, and then side streets. DPW officials noted that salt trucks will use their under-belly plow blade initially as needed -- with no front plow blades mounted as of yet.

Our crews will be out starting at 6pm tonight. Please give our trucks plenty of room and drive safe. #milwaukeecounty #snow #winterstorm #plow — MilwaukeeCountyHwy (@MKECountyHwy) January 14, 2018

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and plan for extra time to reach your destination, as this is forecast to be the biggest snowfall we've seen so far this winter.

And as a reminder -- you should not shovel, blow or plow snow back into the street.