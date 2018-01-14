Don’t break your fitness resolution: Try these helpful solutions stay motivated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Did you know a third of New Year's resolutions are broken before the end of January? One of the most common resolutions is fitness. Nathan Fricke from the AT&T store in Brookfield has a 'resolution solution' to help keep you on track and succeed.

Apple Watch - The ultimate sports watch. The perfect nudge when you need it. Take your workouts further ... stay in touch while you work out. See how far and high you go. Stream your music to motivate you ... and ... it`s always ready for the pool or ocean. Track a casual hike or intense ride and everything in between..

Samsung Watch Gear S2 - taking charge of your health is easy with Gear S2. Track your daily activity levels, heart rate and water vs. caffeine intake. Continue to stay fit with timely motivational messages.

Headphones Samsung Gear Icon X - When Gear IconX`s Auto Tracking mode detects walking or jogging, it logs your time, distance, and calories burned.* To stay focused while running, long press to start the built-in Running Coaching feature. Afterwards, sync your Gear IconX with the S Health app on your phone to log your progress.

Beats Headphones that go around your neck - Sleek, lightweight and compact, BeatsX are easy to take with you wherever you go. With up to eight hours of battery life,* these wireless headphones are primed to deliver authentic sound all day long.

DTVApp - To make sure you can watch Live TV Or your DVR on the go while working out. Here`s how you get it ....

My fitness pal- Tracks food/ diet

Gym boss timer- Great with exercising timer

Pandora Spotify- Music