Get inspiring home improvement ideas at the MBA Home Building and Remodeling Show

WEST ALLIS -- The MBA Home Building and Remodeling Show is a one stop shop for all things home-related. FOX6's Evan Peterson is at State Fair park where he's getting a lesson in home improvement.
About the MBA Home Building and Remodeling Show (website)
Premier consumer show featuring the latest innovations in the home building and remodeling industry. Connect with Southeastern Wisconsin’s leading design-build-remodel professionals and make building your dream home or completing your remodeling project a reality.
Dates and Times:
Friday, January 12: 12pm-8pm
Saturday, January 13: 10am-8pm
Sunday, January 14: 10am-5pm
Admission:
Adults/General: $12*
Children (12 and under): FREE
Seniors (65 and over): $8
Military (with ID): $6
*This year, with a donation of two non-perishable food items, attendees will receive $2.00 off of gate admission – no other discounts apply.
For more information please call 262-436-1122, or visit: http://MBAhomeshow.com.
Parking: $6/car, $3/motorcycle
Location
Exposition Center (8200 W Greenfield - West Allis)