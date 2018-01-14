× Milwaukee Admirals’ 4-game winning streak snapped by San Antonio Rampage

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Goalie Ville Husso stopped 29 shots to lead the San Antonio Rampage past the Admirals 3-1 Sunday, Jan. 14 at the AT&T Center.

The loss snapped Milwaukee’s four-game winning streak. It also snapped Milwaukee’s nine-game winning streak against San Antonio dating back to Mar. 25, 2015. The nine-game winning streak against San Antonio was the longest in Admirals AHL history against one team. It was Milwaukee’s first loss in regulation to the Rampage since Oct. 20, 2012.

San Antonio led 2-0 after the first period. The Rampage scored the first goal at 3:56 of the first period when Klim Kostin redirected a shot from center point into the goal for his third marker of the season.

Rampage defenseman Chris Butler scored a power play goal at 19:11 of the first period to give his team the 2-0 edge. Butler’s shot from center point sailed through traffic and into the goal for his sixth goal of the season.

Milwaukee scored a power play goal to get on the board with 5:00 remaining in the second period. Alex Carrier received a pass at the right point from Trevor Smith. Carrier fed a pass to Bobby Butler in the left circle and Butler wristed a low shot into the net, through a Harry Zolnierczyk screen. It was Butler’s 17th goal of the season, seventh on the power play. Carrier and Smith recorded the assists.

San Antonio closed the scoring when Dominic Toninato scored into an empty net at 18:45 of the third period.

Admirals goalie Juuse Saros stopped 35 of 37 shots in the loss.

The Admirals will travel to Grand Rapids Wednesday, Jan. 17. Milwaukee returns home to host Grand Rapids Friday, Jan. 19 at Panther Arena.