Milwaukee firefighters respond to house fire near 25th and Hampton

MILWUAKEE — Milwaukee firefighters were called to a garage fire near the area of 25th and Hampton late Saturday night, January 13th.

The fire happened around 11:30 p.m.

Officials say the fire started in the garage of an attached home and did slightly extend into the home. Luckily, no one was home at the time.

Damages are estimated at $60,000. The Milwaukee Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.