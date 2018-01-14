Winter weather advisory for all of SE Wisconsin begins Sunday evening

Milwaukee police respond to back-to-back vehicle crashes near 15th and Forest Home

Posted 8:05 am, January 14, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police were called to the scene of a crash — when another crash happened right in front of them on Sunday morning, January 14th.

Officials said crews responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash near 15th Place and Forest Home around 3:00 a.m. When they arrived to investigate, no one was inside the vehicle. Police are unsure if it was stolen or registered.

15th Place and Forest Home car crashes

15th Place and Forest Home car crashes

While they were there, a second single-vehicle happened right by them. Crews quickly responded to help and found the driver unconscious. The driver was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown.

15th Place and Forest Home car crashes