Milwaukee police respond to back-to-back vehicle crashes near 15th and Forest Home

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police were called to the scene of a crash — when another crash happened right in front of them on Sunday morning, January 14th.

Officials said crews responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash near 15th Place and Forest Home around 3:00 a.m. When they arrived to investigate, no one was inside the vehicle. Police are unsure if it was stolen or registered.

While they were there, a second single-vehicle happened right by them. Crews quickly responded to help and found the driver unconscious. The driver was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown.