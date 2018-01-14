“People are hungry,” and the Salvation Army needs help filing bare shelves at food pantry in Greenfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD -- The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign ended after the holiday season -- but donations are still needed! The food pantry shelves were bare Sunday, Jan. 14 at the Salvation Army Worship and Community Center in Greenfield.

"We don't shut our doors after the holidays. In fact, in some places, the need is even greater after the first of the year," Major Tom Meyer with the Salvation Army said.

Major Meyer said the Salvation Army Worship and Community Center in Greenfield is "in need of food donations."

"We are in need of staple goods, canned goods, anything you would use when you prepare a meal," Meyer said.

Meyer said the Salvation Army serves about 15,000 people annually with food assistance and the new food pantry location on Cold Spring Road is vital for people in this area who are in need.

"People are hungry and we want to make sure we can feed them. We will serve them with 2 to 3 days' supply of food for breakfast, lunch and dinner," Meyer said.

From the pantry to prayers. the Salvation Army serves in many ways -- feeding the body, spirit and mind.

"We call it a center for worship and service," Meyer said.

The multipurpose building has a variety of resources.

"At this location they teach English as a second language. It's used for adult education. It's a warming center during the week on extremely cold days. We give out items -- mittens, scarves, hats, toiletry items. The Salvation Army has always been about meeting people's need in Jesus name without discrimination -- and that's our goal," Meyer said.

While food donations can be made at the reception facility on 60th St. -- monetary donations are also still being encouraged. The kettles struggled a bit this year and the Salvation Army hasn't reached its $3.8 million goal. It's coming up just shy of that at $3.2 million.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Salvation Army Worship and Community Center in Greenfield -- or to make a donation to the Salvation Army of Milwaukee County.