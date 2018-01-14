Pres. Trump after comments about Haiti and African countries: ‘I am not a racist’

Check closings, cancellations and delays in southeast Wisconsin
Posted 7:00 pm, January 14, 2018, by , Updated at 09:04PM, January 14, 2018

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach on January 14, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

FLORIDA — President Donald Trump says in the wake of his recent comments about Haiti and African countries that “I am not a racist.”

President Trump has been accused of using a vulgar word to describe African countries during an Oval Office meeting last week with a bipartisan group of six senators. People briefed on the conversation also say that during the meeting the president also questioned the need to admit more Haitians to the U.S.

The individuals spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to describe the meeting publicly.

President Trump addressed the issue briefly Sunday as he arrived for dinner at one of his Florida golf clubs with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California.

Asked what he thinks about people who think he’s racist, President Trump said: “I am not a racist.” He told reporters: “I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed. That I can tell you.”