A book giveaway perfect for all the little loves in your life this Valentine’s Day

MILWAUKEE -- It's time to change how people perceive color. At least that's the mission this mom and her sons are on. Katie, Newcomb and her two sons, Wyatt and Dillon, join Real Milwaukee to talk boys, girls and the color pink.

Local mom and author Katie Newcomb is on a mission to prove pink is great for girls and boys. She wrote a book a few years ago called "Balthazar the Pink." It's about a superhero hedgehog whose powers come from the color pink. The book can be purchased on and is also available at the Oconomowoc Public Library.