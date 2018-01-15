LIVE: Daughter of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., Bernice King, makes a statement
Brunch bar: Spiked Cereal serves up brunch for dinner every Monday night

Posted 9:25 am, January 15, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE -- Have breakfast for dinner. Spike Cereal -- is a boozy P.M. brunch bar opening at Hotel Madrid. Sean Wille and Daniel Beres join FOX6 WakeUp with a look at what's on the menu.

About Spiked Cereal (website)

Spiked Cereal is a P.M. brunch bar concept brought to you by beverage director Daniel Beres and culinary director Matthew Kerley of StandEatDrink Hospitality. Inspired by 80's & 90s nostalgia of food and beverage, Spiked Cereal serves up brunch for dinner every Monday night at Hotel Madrid.