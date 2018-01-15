× DPW snow operation in effect for 2nd night in Milwaukee; 1,835 tickets issued on night #1!

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works operation for snow removal is still in effect for overnight Jan. 15/16. This will help ensure that DPW crews can access as much of the street pavement as possible to remove ice and snow effectively, efficiently, and most importantly, safely.

All residents who park overnight on a Milwaukee street must move their vehicles to the odd numbered side of the street by 11 p.m. on Monday night, Jan. 15 through 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Jan. 16.

Residents are reminded that the posted street sign takes precedence in all areas of the city . You’re asked to please read the street signs on the block/in the neighborhood for winter parking instructions BEFORE YOU PARK.

As not all winter parking rules are posted, residents should also check for parking restrictions HERE. You can also call (414) 286-CITY.

Once city streets have been cleared, DPW will notify residents again that the operation has concluded and regular overnight parking will once again be in effect, until the next operation is called.

Failure to move a vehicle overnight during a declared DPW operation will result in a $40 citation. Vehicles are subject to a possible tow if they have three or more outstanding citations 60 days or more past due. Remember — you also need a valid overnight parking permit to park on a city street.

Residents are encouraged to sign up to receive a Snow Mobile Winter Text Alert message and/or an E-Notify email message which serve to alert them that a DPW operation has been called, and that vehicles must be moved accordingly.

CLICK HERE to sign up for the alerts.

DPW officials said late Monday plow blades were mounted on 121 salt trucks and 120 garbage trucks with plow blades mounted were added to the cleanup effort. They noted that 40 end loaders would clear cul-de-sacs and dead-end streets around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday.