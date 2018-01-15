It’s National Hat Day: Here is a look at the hottest styles

MILWAUKEE -- It's National Hat Day! Lids District Sales Manager, Michelle Mast, joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at the hottest hat styles.

About LIDS (website)

Operating out of Indianapolis, Indiana, the retail businesses make up more than 1,000 mall-based, airport, street level and factory outlet locations nationwide, and in Canada and Puerto Rico. LIDS retail stores offer officially licensed and branded headwear of collegiate teams, major professional sports teams, as well as other specialty fashion categories in the latest styles and colors. LIDS Locker Room is a mall-based retailer of sports headwear, apparel, accessories, and novelties which also operates under the Sports Fan-Attic and Sports Avenue retail concepts. Most LIDS and LIDS Locker Room stores also offer custom embroidery capability. LIDS Clubhouse operates team-specific professional sports and university athletics retail stores and e-commerce websites. Hat World, Inc. is a subsidiary of Genesco Inc.