Milwaukee Co. Parks opens Whitnall Park sledding hill

FRANKLIN — The snow falling on Monday, January 15th has allowed Milwaukee County Parks to open the Whitnall Park sledding hill.

The sledding hill and the warming house located at 6751 S. 92nd Street, will be open from noon until 6 p.m.

The Whitnall Sledding Hill is in the area between the clubhouse and Mallard Lake. In the clubhouse, families can warm up near a roaring fire in the fireplace and enjoy hot chocolate, coffee, snacks, hot dogs, fries, and beer.

Rentals of cross-country skis and snowshoes are also available.

After Monday, warming house hours will continue weekends only (Saturdays 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Sundays 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.)