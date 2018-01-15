Officials: Unattended heater believed to have caused fire at Rosie’s on Taylor in Racine 

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department says the fire that damaged Rosie’s on Taylor — a family diner — started in the same area an unattended LP gas-fueled torpedo-style heater was aimed. Officials say the cause of the fire is accidental.

According to police, multiple 911 calls just after 4:30 p.m. Monday, January 1st reported smoke coming from the building. Wind chills hovered around -16 degrees when the Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, fire was observed burning through the roof.

Firefighters employed defensive firefighting tactics for most of the blaze — with concern for roof collapse due to heavy air handling equipment mounted to the roof.

The relatively small building burned for hours before the fire was finally extinguished around 9:30 p.m. Fire damage was contained to the diner.

No injuries were reported.

According to authorities, exceptionally cold weather caused water lines to freeze in the restaurant. As a result, the owner of Rosie’s left an unattended LP gas-fueled torpedo-style heater in operation to thaw the frozen water lines. The fire’s area of origin was where the torpedo heater was aimed.

The fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damage.