LIVE: Daughter of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., Bernice King, makes a statement
Check closings, cancellations and delays in southeast Wisconsin
Winter storm warning for Sheboygan and Ozaukee counties until noon Tuesday
Winter weather advisory until 6 a.m. Tuesday for Washington, Waukesha counties

Officials: Unattended heater believed to have caused fire at Rosie’s on Taylor in Racine 

Posted 10:00 am, January 15, 2018, by , Updated at 10:02AM, January 15, 2018

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department says the fire that damaged Rosie’s on Taylor — a family diner — started in the same area an unattended LP gas-fueled torpedo-style heater was aimed. Officials say the cause of the fire is accidental.

According to police, multiple 911 calls just after 4:30 p.m. Monday, January 1st reported smoke coming from the building. Wind chills hovered around -16 degrees when the Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the scene.

Rosie’s on Taylor in Racine

Upon arrival, fire was observed burning through the roof.

Firefighters employed defensive firefighting tactics for most of the blaze — with concern for roof collapse due to heavy air handling equipment mounted to the roof.

The relatively small building burned for hours before the fire was finally extinguished around 9:30 p.m. Fire damage was contained to the diner.

Fire at Rosie’s on Taylor in Racine (PHOTO: Faith Allen)

No injuries were reported.

According to authorities, exceptionally cold weather caused water lines to freeze in the restaurant.  As a result, the owner of Rosie’s left an unattended LP gas-fueled torpedo-style heater in operation to thaw the frozen water lines.  The fire’s area of origin was where the torpedo heater was aimed.

The fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damage.