MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center for their King Day Celebration. “Our Children, Our Future” is the theme of this year’s public celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.

To honor King, the program will include music, dance, and spoken word, and will feature guest speaker Nicole Brookshire, Director of the newly created Milwaukee County Office on African-American Affairs (OAAA).