MILWAUKEE — A semi loaded with produce appeared to have struck a train bridge on Kinnickinnic Ave. just north of Becher St. on Monday morning, January 15th.

The incident caused the trailer to buckle. But it appears nobody was hurt in the wreck.

Northbound traffic on Kinnickinnic was blocked while cleanup crews emptied the trailer and cleared the truck from the roadway.