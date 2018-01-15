LIVE: Daughter of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., Bernice King, makes a statement
Police: Driver seriously injured after vehicle strikes tree on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — One person was seriously injured in an accident early Sunday morning, January 14th on Milwaukee’s south side.

It happened around 1:10 a.m  near Forest Home Avenue and Burnham Street.

Police say a Audi Q7 was traveling east on W. Forest Home Avenue when the  vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, a 35-year old Milwaukee man, suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized. A passenger in the Audi was uninjured.

Speed and alcohol are suspected as factors in this crash and charges are pending.