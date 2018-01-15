× Police: Officer injured chasing suspect wanted in connection with armed robberies

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer was inadvertently injured on Friday, January 12th while chasing a suspect wanted in connection with several armed robberies.

Officials say officers attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle wanted in connection with those robberies at 27th and Center Streets around 7:25 p.m. Friday. The driver refused to pull over and the vehicle fled.

After a pursuit, the vehicle was located near 95th and Grantosa Drive. The subject, a 41-year old Milwaukee man, fled on foot. While he was being taken into custody, one officer was inadvertently injured.

The officer was treated and released from a hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

Charges of fleeing will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.