Police: Woman shot, injured on Milwaukee’s north side, believed to be accidental

Posted 11:58 am, January 15, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning, January 15th on the city’s north side.

It happened around 7:00 a.m. near Teutonia Avenue and Good Hope Road.

According to police, a 33-year old woman was shot by a cohabitant.  She suffered a non-life threatening injury and is being treated at a local hospital.

At this time, the shooting is believed to be accidental.

The suspect, a 41-year old Milwaukee man is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.