UWM Panthers fall to Green Bay 99-92 in OT

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Kameron Hankerson came off the bench to score a career-high 24 points, including the tie-breaking 3-pointer with 38.7 seconds left in overtime, and Green Bay defeated Milwaukee 99-92 on Monday night.

Hankerson grabbed the rebound after a Milwaukee miss and made two free throws with 21.3 seconds remaining to make it 97-92. Sandy Cohen III, who finished with a career-high 29 points and 10 rebounds, added two free throws with 9.2 seconds left.

Khalil Small had 22 points for the Phoenix (8-13, 3-5 Horizon League), who ended a five-game losing streak.

Jeremiah Bell led Milwaukee (9-11, 2-5) with 26 points and Brock Stull had 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Carson Warren-Newsome had a career-high 16 points.

The Panthers had a 13-point lead midway through the first half and led 49-48 at the break. Green Bay scored the first 10 points of the second half and a Small basket produced a 10-point lead. The lead was back to 10 with 6:06 to go but Milwaukee went on a 14-3 run to take a one point lead with 1:49 to play.