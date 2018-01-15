What is a detox? Health coach’s guide to cleansing your body without depriving yourself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's January, which means many people are trying to eat healthier and lose weight. And that's why detox becomes a popular buzz word this time of year. Heather Ferber of Better Health by Heather joins Real Milwaukee to explain what a detox is all about -- and offer a recipe to help you get started.

Detox is not about deprivation and starvation, drinking cabbage soup all day or mixing up a bunch of pills and powders. It`s about supporting your kidneys, adrenals and bladder during the winter months with real whole foods, herb and spices so your body can be at it`s optimum to release toxins and unwanted weight.

ITALIAN ROASTED VEGGIES

Serves 2

1 large beet, chopped

½ fennel, chopped

½ cup butternut squash, chopped

½ large carrot, chopped

½ large onion, sliced

5 cloves garlic, peeled

½ tablespoon Italian seasoning

sea salt and pepper to taste

spritz of olive oil

fresh basil, to top after baking

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Spritz with olive oil. Mix well and spread on shallow baking sheet lined with parchment paper for easy clean up. Bake for 30-40 minutes or until the vegetables are tender around the edges. Remove from heat and set aside to cool for about 15 minutes. Top with fresh basil and serve.

CITRUS CHICKEN

Serves 2

2 small organic chicken breasts

1 small lemon, sliced with rind on

1 small orange, sliced with rind on

spritz of olive oil

sea salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Lay chicken breasts on parchment paper. (You can share a pan with your Italian vegetables.) Spritz with olive oil. Top with the lemon and orange slices. Bake 20 minutes or until cooked through and remove from oven. (When you take the chicken breasts out, the veggies will need a bit more time so leave them in. You can put dessert in the oven at this point). Allow breasts to cool for 10 minutes. Serve with your Italian Roasted Vegetables.

CINNAMON BAKED APPLE

Serves 2

2 green apples, cored and sliced

1 tablespoon cinnamon

spritz of coconut oil

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Layer sliced apples in a baking dish. Coat with coconut oil and cinnamon. Cover with lid or foil and bake for 30 minutes until tender. (You can pop them in the oven when the chicken comes out and just lower the temp a bit.) Store in covered dish in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.